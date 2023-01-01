Let The Big ‘Dawg Speak: Smart Proud Of Dawgs’ Resilience, Frustrated By Errors

As Bulldog fans were ringing in the new year Kirby Smart, Javon Bullard, and Stetson Bennett were addressing media in Mercedes-Benz Stadium following the Red and Black’s 42–41 victory over Ohio State. All three had some interesting things to say about last night’s wild semifinal victory, and the road ahead to the national championship game, including:

* What Smart told Stetson Bennett as they walked off the field at halftime following a somewhat dysfunctional two minute drill.

* What Bennett told his teammates in the huddle before embarking on what would become Georgia winning touchdown drive.

* How Kirby Smart’s soon to be immortal timeout came to be called.

* What was going through Javon Bullard’s head on that fateful play on which Marvin Harrison was separated from the ball and ultimately the playing field for the remainder of the game.

* Stetson Bennett talking about Arian Smith, who “does things people can’t do” and the mental approach to the two minute drill.

* Kirby Smart on the degree to which Georgia didn’t disrupt itself, but was instead disrupted by a talented Ohio State team.

* And finally, some pretty frank self-assessment by Stetson Bennett regarding his performance on the night.

As always thanks to the good folks at Bulldawg Illustrated for the video. Check them out for even mpre excellent UGA coverage, and…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!