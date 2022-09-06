Around the SEC: Week 2

How ‘bout them Dawgs? Georgia scored on their first seven possessions en route to a 49-3 win over Oregon. In fact, the SEC went 13-1 in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Who made headlines during and after Week 1’s slate of games? I thought you’d never ask!

Here is what’s happening around the SEC.

Quarterbacks are the topic once again at Auburn. After TJ Finley left Tigers fans unimpressed after his performance in Auburn’s win against Mercer, Robby Ashford may be the man going forward after completing 4-7 passes for 100 yards while also running for an additional 68 yards. We shall see who lines up first under center this weekend.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson may have taken step forward this season after gutting the Utah defense both in the air and on the ground on the way to an upset victory for the Gators. The Richardson hype train has gone off the rails after Week 1, so it will be interesting to see what he does for an encore this weekend against Kentucky.

LSU was the only SEC to lose on the season’s first weekend, and the news got worse for the Tigers: 2021 Freshman All-SEC DL Maason Smith tore his ACL celebrating a play on the first drive of the season and will miss the remainder of the season. Here’s hoping Smith has a complete and speedy recovery.

Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morris has passed away at the age of 71. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the Wildcat program.

Finally, another week, another Vanderbilt win, this time coming against Elon by the score of 42-31. If you’re tracking at home, that’s a 2-0 record for the Commodores, who are the lone SEC team with two wins. Vandy looks to continue their perch atop the SEC when they take on Wake Forest in Week 2.

Stetson for Heisman. Go Dawgs!