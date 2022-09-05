Monday ‘Dawg Bites Is Taking The Mailman Over The Other ‘Dawgs

You may be enjoying a day off work, but the college football world doesn’t stop turning. That’s why I’m here to catch you up on the latest and greatest news in Bulldog Nation.

Yahoo’s Zachary Neel has an Oregon-focused post mortem of this weekend’s game. There’s always a temptation to ready way too much into week one performances. Neel correctly points out that while Oregon was never considered a serious threat to win this one, the result was a few degrees beyond what many observers were expecting. But it’s a long season and far too early to draw conclusions.

Stetson Bennett’s Heisman stock continues to rise and his odds for the trophy have dropped significantly. It makes sense. The Mailman is a feel-good story who if he puts up great numbers is likely to hang around the Heisman conversation. You love to see it.

There’s a world in which Stetson Bennett throws for 380 yards against Oregon in the opener and becomes a legitimate Heisman contender and reader, guess what, you’re living in it. pic.twitter.com/wm0EPfX5Vx — National Champions HBTMFD (@dawgsports) July 20, 2022

Looking ahead, the Bulldogs of course are preparing to return home to the friendly confines of Sanford Stadium to take on another pack of Bulldogs from Samford. Those ‘Dawgs are riding high after a solid 27-17 upset of FCS #6 Kennesaw State.

Chris Hatcher’s team is always looking to throw it around, so this Saturday should be a good opportunity for the Bulldog defense to work on communication and schemes in the secondary. Even with a talent gap, I expect the visitors are going to get somebody chewed out at some point. It’s what the Hatch Attack does.

