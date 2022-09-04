Winning Smart Victory Post #67

Good Evening! And welcome to the 2022 Year of the Dawg season opener!

You may remember that our beloved Podunk had recently acquired season tickets to our beloved Dawgs. Mr. Podunk graciously allowed me to keep those, so when UGA asked if I wanted tickets to the opening game, I asked for them, not really thinking I would get them.

Podunk has a sense of humor, though. Not only did I get tickets, they were in the very LAST row of section 307. After (unsuccessfully) trying to sell my tickets, I decided the only thing to do was suck it up and go. I was NOT going to allow those seats to be empty. The very first time Podunk and I saw a game in Athens together, it was in the very last row on the visitor’s side, and we were glad to be in them. A work colleague assured me there isn’t a bad spot anywhere in the Benz, and when I see him Tuesday morning, I may very well just punch him right in the mouth. We could only see half of the jumbotron, and couldn’t hear the announcers AT. ALL. Charlie Brown’s teacher was more understandable.

So my daughter agreed to accompany me, and we even sucked it up and paid for parking in the CNN deck. The pricing was ridiculous, but by ordering online ahead of time, we saved nearly $25 from the posted price. Covered parking? Right across the street from the Benz? Yes, please.

In case any of you reading this are employed by Mercedes-Benz Stadium, please let me know. The crowds getting into Gate 4 were thick, and it seemed that there was no plan to handle them. I missed kickoff because getting into the stadium was so slow. And the aforementioned problems with the jumbotron/announcing and did I mention the A/C doesn’t work all that well on the top row? I mean, I know we were in the cheap seats, but I thought MB was supposed to be a world-class stadium.

Overall, the game was enjoyable, the referees were fair and unbiased, and only one PWG foul was called (unnecessary roughness??? I beg to differ). In the end, it was Dawgs on top, 49-3 (clearly I can’t predict scores worth a …..).

With apologies to PansyTheDawg, the words that follow in the Victory Post are from our dear Podunkdawg. The only changes are to the stats themselves. Besides the fact that these are Podunk’s words (and I am nowhere near the writer she was), regression to the mean is a real thing, so while I agree with your sentiment, I ain’t changing it now.

However, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 82nd game tonight for the Red & Black. He currently boasts a 67-15 record and a 0.8171 winning percentage, having carded his sixty-seventh win overall over the University of Oregon Ducks.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 82nd game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs win over Kentucky in the seventh game of the 1971 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 56-22-4 and 0.7073percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 64-18 (0.7805) after a win over Western Carolina.

Eighty-two games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is three games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 12 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!