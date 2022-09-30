Welcome to Friday Dawg Bites.

First of all, our continued good thoughts to all of our readers recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and those bracing for it in the Carolinas.

With the system taking an eastward turn and Georgia being on the road at Mizzou this weekend, there are no concerns for the Dawgs with this storm system this weekend. Our Sunbelt friends in Statesboro, however, are having an interesting time given that Saturday’s opponent, Coastal Carolina is the epicenter of an area expected to be hit today by the storm.

Meanwhile back in Athens, Georgia, oddly enough, will face the first of two coaches on an apparent hotseat in as many weeks with Auburn coming to town next Saturday. Obviously, the Trade School prevented a big loss to Georgia from being a final straw to relieve Geoff Collins and his capri pants of the head-coach position, but a Dawgs dominant win next week against Auburn that costs Bryan Harsin his job would be yet another sidenote in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

The Mays family lawsuit against The University of Georgia has come to an end. Honestly, it’s hard to put a finger on a lot of factors in this case.

Amarius Mims continues to take a step forward at right tackle to play a key role for Georgia, and one of the more experienced charges at that position, Warren McClendon is pointed to as a reason for his play.

Speaking of the offensive line, it has a stated goal of keeping Stetson Bennett on his feet and not knocked down by an opposing pass rush.

And in proof that some things don’t change - Georgia Tech Athletics and struggles selling tickets go hand in hand.

Go Dawgs!