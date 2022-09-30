Three Questions Entering UGA-Mizzou

Here comes October, and with it arrives the misadventures of SEC expansion that sends Georgia to Columbia, Missouri again while still not having been to College Station, Texas.

Here are three questions going into Saturday night.

Kent State: Mirage or cause for concern?

Did Georgia catch Oregon and South Carolina on a bad day? Was Kent State better than advertised? Is this team as good as its top billing? A prime-time environment will shed light on that. A sloppy start against Mizzou would not be a new thing - Georgia has played flat against the midwest Tigers both home and away before early on, notably last year in Athens.

An ESPN PLus audience at Noon can stunt your motivational juices. But if Georgia sleepwalks again Saturday night, the lead-up to Auburn could be...interesting.

Will Luther Burden be the best non-Tennessee receiver Georgia sees this season?

Based on what we have seen, Tennessee stands to be an offensive handful on November. Other than that, the best offensive threat Georgia should face will come this Saturday against a player that Georgia and many others wanted during the recruiting cycle - Luther Burden.

On a defense that you would expect to possibly be minus Javon Bullard, this could be the best individual that the secondary sees all year.

How much of Kenny McIntosh do we see?

Kenny McIntosh, who took a good shot to his leg against Kent State, should be good to go Saturday thanks to lots of ice bath trips, but the question should be how much Georgia uses him.

If the Dawgs take care of things as expected, we should see a good dose of Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson.

