We’re gonna jump right into it this week because there are quite a few high quality contests to look forward to. I wouldn’t say we’re truly to the heart of the schedule yet, but there are far fewer games where we’re reasonably certain of the outcome beforehand. It’s an exciting time and it’s only going to get better from here. So...

Time to kick things off!

Your Week 5 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

And now for my viewing suggestions for each time slot:

THURSDAY

Utah State Aggies @ #19 BYU Cougars, 8:00 p.m. - ESPN

This doesn’t look like it’s going to be much of a game (The Aggies having most recently turned in losses against Weber State and UNLV), but it’s the only Thursday game on the slate... so you’ll watch it and you’ll like it!

FRIDAY

#15 Washington Huskies @ UCLA Bruins. 10:30 p.m. - ESPN

PAC-12 Friday After Dark Lights?

SATURDAY NOON

#7 Kentucky Wildcats @ #14 Ole Miss Rebels, 12:00 p.m. - ESPN

This is the noon game with the most implications as far as the Dawgs are concerned. If the Wildcats can survive the Lane Train, it becomes increasingly likely that Georgia will head into Lexington just before Thanksgiving to face, at worst, a 1-loss Top 10 team. Not sure anyone would have seen that happening in the SEC East.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

#2 Alabama Crimson Tide @ #20 Arkansas Razorbacks, 3:30 p.m. - CBS

#9 Oklahoma State Cowboys @ #16 Baylor Bears, 3:30 p.m. - FOX

#22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ #23 Florida State Seminoles, 3:30 p.m. - ABC

#17 Texas A&M Aggies @ MIssissippi State Bulldogs, 4:00 p.m. - SECNetwork

Buckle up and make sure your remote has fresh batteries! It’s the first killer 3:30 schedule of the season!

SATURDAY EVENING

#1 Georgia Bulldogs @ Missouri Tigers, 7:30 p.m. - SECNetwork

#10 NC State Wolfpack @ #5 Clemson Tigers, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

This is when you’re going to want to have a multiscreen setup planned.

SATURDAY LATE

Arizona State Sun Devils @ #6 USC Trojans, 10:30 p.m. - ESPN

Take a dash of good old-fashioned PAC-12 After Dark. Add in some Lincoln RIley and just a hint of whatever the heck has been going on over at Arizona State before, during, and after Herm Edwards. What you have is the potential for some delicious Saturday night nonsense.

That’s all for now, folks. Enjoy the rest of your week and get ready for another great weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!