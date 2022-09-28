Chapel Bell Curve: Humphrey Mizzou Rides Again!

Gather ‘round kids, it’s time for Nathan and Justin to share everyone’s favorite holiday story. In this Missouri preview you’ll hear:
* Because every comic book is someone’s first comic book: a brief introduction to the legend of Humphrey Mizzou.
* Eliah Drinkwitz: Not apparently a jerk, but also not immune from an abnormally warm desk chair.
* Everything you ever wanted to know about net available yards rate, a very telling statistic of which you were completely unaware yesterday.
* Kirby Smart, gleefully dropping that hammer like Thor.
As always we ask that you like, rate, subscribe, and patreonize the show wherever you get your podcasts.
Until later…
Go ‘Dawgs!!!
Loading comments...