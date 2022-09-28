 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chapel Bell Curve: Humphrey Mizzou Rides Again!

By macondawg
University of Georgia Campus Photo by John Powell/Replay Photos via Getty Images

Gather ‘round kids, it’s time for Nathan and Justin to share everyone’s favorite holiday story. In this Missouri preview you’ll hear:

* Because every comic book is someone’s first comic book: a brief introduction to the legend of Humphrey Mizzou.

* Eliah Drinkwitz: Not apparently a jerk, but also not immune from an abnormally warm desk chair.

* Everything you ever wanted to know about net available yards rate, a very telling statistic of which you were completely unaware yesterday.

* Kirby Smart, gleefully dropping that hammer like Thor.

As always we ask that you like, rate, subscribe, and patreonize the show wherever you get your podcasts.

Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

