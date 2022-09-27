NFL Dawgs Update

How’d the NFL Dawgs do this past week?

Here are some who stood out.

You can’t talk about the most recent action without bringing up Roquan Smith. In a 23-20 win against the Texans, he had 16 tackles and an interception that set up a game-winning field goal for Chicago.

In a 29-17 win over the Steelers, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown. George Pickens had three catches for 39 yards, including one that grabbed attention...

The angles of this George Pickens catch just keep getting better pic.twitter.com/AhlFuwIOWE — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 23, 2022

Two NFL Dawgs led the Rams on defense as they took down the Cardinals. Leonard Floyd had four tackles and Derion Kendrick stepped up to lead the team with nine tackles. Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards.

Tyson Campbell and Travon Walker combined for six tackles as the Jaguars throttled the Chargers, who saw Sony Michel rush for 22 yards.

In the Falcons 27-23 win at Seattle, Lorenzo Carter had two tackles and a sack.

With Quay Walker having five tackles and a forced fumble and Eric Stokes having one tackle, the Packers beat Tampa which was helped by a 49.5-yard punting average from Jake Camarda.

The rookie Quay Walker FORCES the fumble. Welcome to the NFL pic.twitter.com/8Wj3dqpKvv — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) September 25, 2022

Ben Jones played all 58 offensive snaps in the Titans 24-22 win over the Raiders.

Despite four catches for 27 yards by James Cook and seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown by Isaiah McKenize, the Bills lost 21-19 to Miami.

In a 28-24 loss to the Vikings, D’’Andre Swift rushed seven times for 31 yards for Detroit.

With Nick Moore once again holding down the long snapping duties, Baltimore beat New England 37-26 with the Patriots having David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn in for each offensive snap.

Jordan Davis had a pair of tackles in his NFL debut as the Eagles beat the Commanders.

In a 20-17 loss to the Colts, the Chiefs got a two-yard catch from Mecole Hardman and two tackles from Malik Herring in his NFL debut.

Tae Crowder had five tackles, Azeez Ojulari had one and Andrew Thomas logged 72 plays at offensive tackle in the Giants 23-16 loss to Dallas.