Around the SEC Keeps Its Eyes On The Game

As the Dawgs begin a run of seven straight games against SEC opponents, let’s take a look around the league and find out what’s happening around the SEC.

South Carolina has moved its game against South Carolina State up to Thursday night to avoid Hurricane Ian.

Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith has been lost for the season due to a leg injury. Here’s hoping for a speedy and quick recovery.

Missouri WR Luther Burden has deleted the mention of Missouri from his Instagram bio and posted “Patiently waiting…” on his Instagram after not receiving the ball on offense during the Tigers’ loss to Auburn. Transfer portal incoming?

(NSFW) I know the Brian Kelly era hasn’t started off as Tiger fans would have liked, but c’mon man.

Grown Man Football. Go Dawgs!