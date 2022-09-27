Tuesday Morning ‘Dawg Bites Might Have A Sense of Urgency

Welcome to Tuesday, Bulldog Fans! After a less-than-stellar effort by all 3 facets of the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday (and credit to Kent State for exposing all 3), Coach Kirby Smart was fairly jovial in his post-game comments. “We needed that” was an oft-repeated phrase by those in the know and those who want you to think they are in the know.

But who among us would refuse eight more 39-22 victories to close out the regular season? Personally I’d be more than pleased. Even if you’re spoiled by the generational defense of 2021, or you’re conditioned by beating Power 5 opponents by 40+ points, surely you just want the dub?

Running the stadium steps as retribution for lackadaisical play? A chewing out at the IPF behind closed doors? Or maybe just introducing salient issues, new talking points to a team that is on top and like every top team, struggles to stay there. No matter the perspective, not covering the spread against non-FBS teams tends to lend a sense of urgency. Not unlike a very 1980’s booty call:

Now onto news and notes of the Georgia Bulldog variety:

Did you not like a noon kickoff? CBS didn’t appear to like Georgia under those conditions, and has given the 3:30 pm slot to the UGA/Auburn tilt October 8.

Macondawg already alerted you to the fact that starting RB Kenny McIntosh is hurt and possibly more than meets the eye. On Monday, RB1 was made available and made us all feel a little better about things.

There was a little more good news on the injury front, as both of our national championship preventing top wide receivers are progressing nicely and may be available Saturday.

In a regular favorite of mine, the Red and Black graded the position groups from Saturday’s game. I don’t know who’s more critical or credible - the average fan or the intrepid youngsters churning out the content.

There was some affirmation awarded, in the form of UGA kicker Jake Podlesny garnering the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. Christopher Smith II won defensive player after the Oregon win, Brock Bowers won offensive player after the Poultry Pickin’, now we have the third facet covered in special teams. Kicking field goals against an overpowered opponent will do that for a guy.

There are no new moving violations to report, and you know about the current ones. So that about does it for your Tuesday morning (we hope and pray). As always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!