Chapel Bell Curve: Passing Efficiency, YA Fiction, And You

After a not exactly planned layoff the boys are back in town, and by in town, I mean on the Internet.
Nathan and Justin have some thoughts on the Kent State game and the entire weekend that was in college football, including:
* Some carefully curated observations on Javon Bullard’s postgame automotive habits.
* An inside baseball look at the production of UGA football games.
* But for real, did UGA statistically play….kind of okay?
* Everyone’s favorite book for young readers, “Ladd McConkey and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.”
* Rank Kansas, you cowards!!!!
Go ‘Dawgs!!!!
