Yes, we are your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!!! The 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Chapel Bell Curve: Passing Efficiency, YA Fiction, And You

By macondawg
/ new
University of Georgia Campus Photo by John Powell/Replay Photos via Getty Images

After a not exactly planned layoff the boys are back in town, and by in town, I mean on the Internet.

Nathan and Justin have some thoughts on the Kent State game and the entire weekend that was in college football, including:

* Some carefully curated observations on Javon Bullard’s postgame automotive habits.

* An inside baseball look at the production of UGA football games.

* But for real, did UGA statistically play….kind of okay?

* Everyone’s favorite book for young readers, “Ladd McConkey and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.”

* Rank Kansas, you cowards!!!!

As always, please like, rate, subscribe, and patreonize the show wherever fine podcasts are sold. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!!

