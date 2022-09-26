Monday ‘Dawg Bites: Not the first time we’ve discussed Waffle Houses and misdemeanors together.

You only get one chance a year to start Missouri week strong. Let’s take that chance by blitzing through the latest and greatest in Bulldog-related news then getting on with the day.

Georgia exhibited some questionable decision making during the Kent State game, and starting Star Javon Bullard appears to have carried that through to the postgame. The sophomore was arrested in the early morning hours Sunday on a variety of charges including using a cell phone while driving, making an improper turn, and DUI. It was the sort of misdemeanorin’ that would have gotten him a two game suspension at Georgia a decade ago, but will likely earn him internal discipline from Kirby Smart, after which he will likely wish he’d been suspended. Remember, kids: don’t drink and drive. Also, don’t drink and drive after giving up a season high in points to a MAC squad.

One guy who might miss some time for the Bulldogs is tailback Kenny McIntosh, who left the Kent State game in the fourth quarter with what Coach Smart labeled a thigh bruise. While Kirby said McIntosh will be fine to go, anyone who’s ever suffered a helmet to leg and a resulting deep thigh bruise knows that it really impedes your movement and acceleration. Those are Kenny McIntosh’s stock in trade, and the UGA offense needs him to be full strength. I expect McIntosh to be in the AD Mitchell “could go, but won’t if we can help it” category this weekend.

That would mean more carries for Daijun Edwards, who’s proven that he can absolutely get the job done. The shifty South Georgian has moved from a dependable late game steward of the ball as a freshman to a guy who can make plays and move the chains all game long. Some backs just have a knack for getting positive yardage, and Edwards has that knack.

If it’s a fall Saturday in Athens there are likely to be big time football recruits in attendance, and Saturday was no exception. Jeff Sentell has some intel on a couple of huge recruits who made official visits to the Classic City ;ast weekend, including the nation’s top tight end prospect, Duce Robinson. Georgia still has a good bit of room in its 2023 class, which is rated #3 in the nation by 247Sports, and you can bet Kirby & Co. will be looking to fine tune that class down the stretch. I expect not only some additions, but potentially a flip or two. Stay tuned.

Elsewhere in Peach State college football, I wanted to take this opportunity to wish a fond farewell to Geoffrey “Too Tall” Collins, unceremoniously delivered his walking papers yesterday after a 10-28 start/end to his career at Georgia Tech. Dennis Dodd has a list of potential replacements which is, I believe, composed of people who know better than to wreck their careers trying to rebuild the Ramblin’ Wreck. There’s a thin intersection in most college football coaching searches between the people who could do a good job at any given school and those willing to take the job. On the Flats that intersection is even more brief than at most places.

Y’all have a fantastic week, and…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!