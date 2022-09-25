2022 College Football Polls: Week 5

This Week’s AP Poll Rankings
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. USC
7. Kentucky
8. Tennessee
10. NC State
11. Penn State
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. Ole Miss
15. Washington
16. Baylor
17. Texas A&M
18. Oklahoma
19. BYU
20. Arkansas
21. Minnesota
22. Wake Forest
23. Florida State
24. Pitt
25. Kansas State
Georgia Overview
It wasn’t their best game ever, but the Dawgs beat Kent State at home 39-22. Georgia remains the number one team in the nation, receiving 55 of 63 first place votes.
Movers
Fell Out: #20 Florida, #22 Texas, #25 Miami
Newcomers: #21 Minnesota, #23 Florida State, #25 Kansas State
Overrated
#25 Kansas State. Upsetting Oklahoma is definitely a huge win, and the Wildcats merit consideration to be ranked. But they still lost to Tulane, and Kansas is still undefeated. Rank the damn Jayhawks!
Underrated
#21 Minnesota. It’s nice seeing the Golden Gophers ranked, but I believe they are even better than where they are in the polls. Running back Mo Ibrahim is healthy and showing why he is one of the best backs in the Big Ten, and the Gophers could be 6-0 when they travel to Penn State on Oct. 22nd.
This Week’s Top 25 Matchups
#7 Kentucky at #14 Ole Miss
#2 Alabama at #20 Arkansas
#9 Oklahoma State at #16 Baylor
#22 Wake Forest at #23 Florida State
#10 NC State at #5 Clemson
Upset Alert
Kansas is a four-point home underdog to Iowa State. The Jayhawks will win this game outright at home and get ranked for the first time since 2009.
GO DAWGS!!!
