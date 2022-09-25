2022 College Football Polls: Week 5

This Week’s AP Poll Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Kentucky

8. Tennessee

9. Oklahoma State

10. NC State

11. Penn State

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. Baylor

17. Texas A&M

18. Oklahoma

19. BYU

20. Arkansas

21. Minnesota

22. Wake Forest

23. Florida State

24. Pitt

25. Kansas State

Georgia Overview

It wasn’t their best game ever, but the Dawgs beat Kent State at home 39-22. Georgia remains the number one team in the nation, receiving 55 of 63 first place votes.

Movers

Fell Out: #20 Florida, #22 Texas, #25 Miami

Newcomers: #21 Minnesota, #23 Florida State, #25 Kansas State

Overrated

#25 Kansas State. Upsetting Oklahoma is definitely a huge win, and the Wildcats merit consideration to be ranked. But they still lost to Tulane, and Kansas is still undefeated. Rank the damn Jayhawks!

Underrated

#21 Minnesota. It’s nice seeing the Golden Gophers ranked, but I believe they are even better than where they are in the polls. Running back Mo Ibrahim is healthy and showing why he is one of the best backs in the Big Ten, and the Gophers could be 6-0 when they travel to Penn State on Oct. 22nd.

This Week’s Top 25 Matchups

#7 Kentucky at #14 Ole Miss

#2 Alabama at #20 Arkansas

#9 Oklahoma State at #16 Baylor

#22 Wake Forest at #23 Florida State

#10 NC State at #5 Clemson

Upset Alert

Kansas is a four-point home underdog to Iowa State. The Jayhawks will win this game outright at home and get ranked for the first time since 2009.

GO DAWGS!!!