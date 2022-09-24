Third Quarter Open Thread

Well, that could have gone better. But it also could have gone worse.

The Georgia Bulldogs played a listless, noon kickoff against a MAC opponent first half of football and find themselves staked to a 26-14 lead over the visiting Kent State Golden Flashes.

You can’t turn the ball over three times in two quarters against any football team in America and expect to be up big. The Red and Black moved the ball up and down the field for 328 yards in the half but couldn’t cash in with the efficiency they’ve exhibited so far in 2022.

Defensively, the Classic City Canines have dominated physically but gave up a couple of big plays that allowed them to put some points on the board.

If the ‘Dawgs can avoid turning it over and tackle well then this one will probably still look on the scoreboard the way most thought it would when the final whistle sounds. But there’s no doubt Kirby Smart will be talking about focus and maturity in the halftime locker room before the Golden Flashes get the ball to start the third quarter.

