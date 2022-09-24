Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s a glorious morning just outside of The Classic City and we’re only a few hours away from your #1 Georgia Bulldogs teeing it up between the hedges against the Kent State Golden Flashes. The smoker is firing up and the beverages await on what looks to be a beautiful almost-Autumn day. For the third week in a row, the menu is poultry forward. Two weeks ago, I made wings with Alabama white sauce as the Dawgs took on Samford. Last week, we played the Gamecocks (which should be self-explanatory). Today the Golden Flashes of Kent State come to town and I was absolutely not making any of that cinnamon chili spaghetti nonsense. Kent State’s mascot is an eagle of some type and, since I also have no desire to commit a federal crime, I’ll be smoking a whole mess of chicken drumsticks for the kids to plow through along with some sweet potatoes and garlic green beans.

This is likely to be the last Saturday morning on which I can be careless and fancy free (outside of perhaps Mizzou and Vanderbilt), so I plan to make the most of it. I know that some people get frustrated with “cupcake” opponents. I thoroughly enjoy a rousing game against stiff OOC competition myself. But these games do have value. The snaps that Carson Beck gets today will prove invaluable in coming seasons (and, God forbid, if something happens to Stetson Bennett). And all those returning players that took the place of our recent NFL draft picks? Many of them cut their teeth in games like this one.

So I salute you, Golden Flashes. May your destruction be swift and painless.

In your honor, we’ll begin the day with a group of former Kent State students, Northeast Ohio’s very own...

And now for a few Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been pretty impressed with how balanced the absolute dominance has been so far this season. While the offense certainly did their part, last season there was no question that Georgia was leaning on the defense. As is pointed out here, they no longer have to... and everyone should be very, very afraid.

When looking to future Bulldog schedules, things are probably going to be in flux for a little while as the SEC prepares for Oklahoma and Texas to join the conference. Here are some early thoughts from Georgia’s AD Josh Brooks and President Jere Morehead.

Georgia has announced the team captains for today’s game and it’s a helluva crew.

I will never ever get tired of listening to Stetson Bennett talk about the National Championship game. Lord, somebody’s cutting onions in here...

Eli Manning & Stetson Bennett with the ultimate link



(via @OmahaProd)pic.twitter.com/gJuhqQVHHl — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 23, 2022

Always be closing. Kirby Smart was out scouting last night (Sammy Brown, 5-Star LB, Jefferson), and he didn’t have to go far to do it.

Finally, I don’t know that we needed one, but we have a new hype trailer for today’s game. Still loving the narration from current players. Today it’s LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!