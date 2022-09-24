 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
How to Watch Georgia vs. Kent State and Tons of Other Games — College Football Week 4

As we begin to enter the heart of the college football schedule, there are more quality games than you can shake a stick at — or televise on broadcast TV!

By RedCrake
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 18 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - Louisiana v Marshall Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Earlier in the week, I provided you with your full schedule of nationally-televised college football games for this weekend. You might have noticed a certain #1 team in the country conspicuously missing. But don’t despair. Join us in this dazzling, newfangled future known as live sports streaming! Here are your details for the Dawgs:

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. #1 Georgia Bulldogs

Sanford Stadium - Athens, GA

12:00 pm

Broadcast TV: N/A

Streaming: Watch with ESPN+

And while you’re logged in, why not check out a few of the other quality games that you can catch on ESPN+:

  • James Madison Dukes vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers - 3:30
  • Navy Midshipmen vs. East Carolina Pirates - 6:00 (I assume this is being played at sea)
  • Rice Owls vs. Houston Cougars - 6:00
  • Ball State Cardinals vs. Georgia Southern Eagles - 6:00
  • New Mexico Lobos vs. LSU Tigers - 7:30
  • Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks - 8:00

Now that I’ve laid out all of your viewing options, I’ll leave you to prepare for game day. Until later...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!

