How to Watch Georgia vs. Kent State and Tons of Other Games — College Football Week 4

Earlier in the week, I provided you with your full schedule of nationally-televised college football games for this weekend. You might have noticed a certain #1 team in the country conspicuously missing. But don’t despair. Join us in this dazzling, newfangled future known as live sports streaming! Here are your details for the Dawgs:
Kent State Golden Flashes vs. #1 Georgia Bulldogs
Sanford Stadium - Athens, GA
12:00 pm
Broadcast TV: N/A
Streaming: Watch with ESPN+
And while you’re logged in, why not check out a few of the other quality games that you can catch on ESPN+:
- James Madison Dukes vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers - 3:30
- Navy Midshipmen vs. East Carolina Pirates - 6:00 (I assume this is being played at sea)
- Rice Owls vs. Houston Cougars - 6:00
- Ball State Cardinals vs. Georgia Southern Eagles - 6:00
- New Mexico Lobos vs. LSU Tigers - 7:30
- Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks - 8:00
Now that I’ve laid out all of your viewing options, I’ll leave you to prepare for game day. Until later...
GOOOO DAWGS!!!
