Three Questions Going Into UGA - Kent State

Admittedly, it’s hard to get the juices going for this game.

Between a Noon kickoff and the top-ranked team in the land playing Kent State, it’s hard to get motivated for the last lull before the heat of SEC play...unless you include the walk-over against the North Avenue Trade School in November.

Here are three questions going into Saturday.

Will the defense pitch a shutout?

On paper, it should, but don’t discount the odds of an early long field goal or Kirby Smart having a teachable moment for the second-team defense if it gives up a late score.

Will Georgia cover the spread?

Latest figures put the spread at about 45 points. Honestly, I look for this to be a Samford-like game with more offensive execution and once Georgia builds a big lead, for Todd Monken to stay very vanilla and not come close to showing Georgia’s offensive hand.

Will Carson Beck use this as a warmup?

This offense is one bad hit or injury away from someone besides Stetson Bennett being QB1. Sure, it could be running the score up a bit, but it’d serve Georgia well to get Beck about 10 or so pass attempts to get work in just in case.

Go Dawgs!