Alright, folks. Here we are. Week 4 of the college football season and things are coming into focus... sort of. I think it’s still going to take another couple of weeks until we really know what a lot of these teams have. But this week can go a long way to solidifying teams like Arkansas, Tennessee, and USC as legit Top 10 contenders. I also need to see if other teams that have stumbled already are going to recover... or maybe they just aren’t very good (Looking at you, Aggies and Gators). Should be a fun time.

You may notice that your #1 Georgia Bulldogs are not listed on the schedule below. It’s our week to surf the sweet, sweet stream of ESPN+. If you forget, don’t worry. I’ll be back around come the weekend with a “how to watch” reminder.

Ok. Time to kick things off:

Your Week 4 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

And now for my viewing suggestions for each time slot:

THURSDAY

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Virginia Tech Hokies, 7:30 p.m. - ESPN

This could be a really intriguing game. For one thing, the Hokies look like they might be headed in the wrong direction (Losing to Old Dominion will do that). And while West Virginia has a worse record, their losses were by a touchdown to a ranked Pitt team and in overtime to a Kansas squad that folks are starting to notice. JT Daniels is somewhat quietly completing 65% of his passes and has 6 touchdowns to 2 interceptions. Not exactly setting the world on fire, but I think it just might be enough to down Virginia Tech.

FRIDAY

Virginia Cavaliers @ Syracuse Orange, 7:00 p.m. - ESPN

Virginia managed to best the Old Dominion squad that felled Virginia Tech, but then lost to Illinois. Syracuse abused Louisville and UCONN (shocker), but barely hung on to beat Purdue. This seems like as good a time as any to figure out if one, neither, or both of them are for real.

SATURDAY NOON

#5 Clemson Tigers @ #21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 12:00 p.m. - ABC

It’s so rare that I find an ACC game which interests me (outside of morbid curiosity). I suppose I have to go ahead and pick this one on the grounds that both teams are ranked.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

#20 Florida Gators @ #11 Tennessee Volunteers, 3:30 p.m. - CBS

If you listen closely, you can almost hear it from here... there it is... off in the distance... the analysis so shallow... the takes snore-inducing...

That’s right everyone, the siren song of Gary Danielson calls out to you.

Anyway, let’s hope for a Deep Impact reenactment at Neyland.

SATURDAY EVENING

#10 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. #23 Texas A&M Aggies (Arlington), 7:00 p.m. - ESPN

If Sam Pittman can ride his war pigs to victory, it will solidify Arkansas as a team on a rapid ascent and a group not to be trifled with in the SEC West. An added benefit is that things will start to get mighty spicy in College Station.

SATURDAY LATE

#7 USC Trojans @ Oregon State Beavers - 9:30 p.m. - Pac-12 Network

#13 Utah Utes @ Arizona State Sun Devils, 10:30 p.m. - ESPN

Stanford Cardinal @ #18 Washington Huskies, 10:30 p.m. - FS1

Not one. Not two. But THREE PAC-12 AFTER DARK GAMES!!! Manna from Heaven!

That’s all for now, folks. Enjoy the rest of your week and get ready for another great weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!