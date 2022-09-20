NFL Dawgs Update

It was another big week for Georgia’s NFL Dawgs. Here are the highlights...

The Chiefs, helped by Mecole Hardman’s three catches for 49 yards, beat a Chargers team that got 13 rushing yards and six receiving from Sony Michel.

Tyson Campbell’s three tackles and Travon Walker’s two tackles and QB hurry paced the Jaguars to a shutout win over the Colts.

Travon Walker doing *this* at 6'5 272 is terrifying. I thought he'd be great vs the run and take some more time in pass rush but man he has been terrific pic.twitter.com/sp8Juu6JNh — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) September 19, 2022

Detroit found its way to a win over the Commanders as D’Andre Swift rushed for 56 yards and caught two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.

While Roquan Smith led the Bears with 11 tackles in a losing effort to the Packers, Eric Stokes had two tackles for the opposition with Quay Walker having five.

Buffalo ran all over the Titans in a 41-7 win as James Cook had a team-best 53 rushing yards and Isaiah McKenzie hauled in two passes for 37 yards. Ben Jones started at center for the Titans.

James Cook breaks off a nice run pic.twitter.com/3aOKd2t8wb — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 20, 2022

With Tae Crowder registering two tackles and Andrew Thomas starting at offensive tackle, the Giants beat the Panthers, 19-16.

George Pickens had a 23-yard catch, but it was not quite enough in a 17-14 loss to a Patriots team with Isaiah Wynn and David Andrews starting on the offensive line.

Jake Camarda punted six times for an average of 38.2 yards in Tampa’s 20-10 win against the Saints.

Justin Houston had three tackles and a sack in Baltimore’s wild 42-28 loss to Miami.

The Cardinals took down the Raiders 29-23 in overtime thanks to AJ Green hauling in a game-tying catch on a two-point conversion to go with 16 receiving yards.

It was a career day for Nick Chubb as he rushed for three touchdowns and 113 all-purpose yards in a tough 31-30 loss to the Jets.

With Matthew Stafford throwing for 272 yards and three touchdowns and Leonard Floyd having two QB hurries and a tackle, the Rams held off the Falcons 31-27. For the Falcons, Lorenzo Carter ran back a blocked punt for a touchdown and had two tackles, one for a loss.