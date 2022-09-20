 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Yes, we are your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!!! The 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

NFL Dawgs Update

By Lugnut Dawg
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

It was another big week for Georgia’s NFL Dawgs. Here are the highlights...

The Chiefs, helped by Mecole Hardman’s three catches for 49 yards, beat a Chargers team that got 13 rushing yards and six receiving from Sony Michel.

Tyson Campbell’s three tackles and Travon Walker’s two tackles and QB hurry paced the Jaguars to a shutout win over the Colts.

Detroit found its way to a win over the Commanders as D’Andre Swift rushed for 56 yards and caught two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.

While Roquan Smith led the Bears with 11 tackles in a losing effort to the Packers, Eric Stokes had two tackles for the opposition with Quay Walker having five.

Buffalo ran all over the Titans in a 41-7 win as James Cook had a team-best 53 rushing yards and Isaiah McKenzie hauled in two passes for 37 yards. Ben Jones started at center for the Titans.

With Tae Crowder registering two tackles and Andrew Thomas starting at offensive tackle, the Giants beat the Panthers, 19-16.

George Pickens had a 23-yard catch, but it was not quite enough in a 17-14 loss to a Patriots team with Isaiah Wynn and David Andrews starting on the offensive line.

Jake Camarda punted six times for an average of 38.2 yards in Tampa’s 20-10 win against the Saints.

Justin Houston had three tackles and a sack in Baltimore’s wild 42-28 loss to Miami.

The Cardinals took down the Raiders 29-23 in overtime thanks to AJ Green hauling in a game-tying catch on a two-point conversion to go with 16 receiving yards.

It was a career day for Nick Chubb as he rushed for three touchdowns and 113 all-purpose yards in a tough 31-30 loss to the Jets.

With Matthew Stafford throwing for 272 yards and three touchdowns and Leonard Floyd having two QB hurries and a tackle, the Rams held off the Falcons 31-27. For the Falcons, Lorenzo Carter ran back a blocked punt for a touchdown and had two tackles, one for a loss.

