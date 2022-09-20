Around the SEC Also Feels Bad for Georgia Tech

Georgia dominated South Carolina in Columbia, winning 48-7 behind a lethal offense and suffocating defense. The Dawgs host Kent State on Saturday before seven straight SEC games.

As for the rest of the league, here is what’s happening around the SEC.

College Gameday is returning to Knoxville for the Tennessee vs. Florida game. A Tennessee win cements the Vols as the co-favorites with Kentucky for second in the SEC East.

Lane Kiffin showed empathy towards Geoff Collins and Georgia Tech in the Rebels’ 42-0 victory over the Yellow Jackets. Kiffin stated, “I would have liked the opportunity to throw more with Luke [Altmyer], but having empathy for what was going on in that game on the other sideline, and the hot seat, or whatever he’s on. I just didn’t really feel like it was right. If it was a couple score game Luke would have gotten to throw more there.” Ya, it’s time for a new head coach at Tech.

Beyond Meat exec Doug Ramsey was arrested after the Arkansas-Missouri State game for biting a man’s nose. Fayetteville, y’all.

Alabama received a commitment from four-star DL Jordan Renaud. The rich keep getting richer.

Sandstorm sucks. Go Dawgs!