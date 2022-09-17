 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Yes, we are your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!!! The 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Filed under:

Afternoon/Evening Open Thread: Bryan Harsin and James Franklin Walk Into A Barn….

By macondawg
/ new
Penn State v Auburn Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Congratulations, you’ve watched the Georgia Bulldogs take care of business in Columbia and you’re now free to enjoy the remainder of today’s slate of college football games with impunity.

And it’s a pretty solid slate indeed. As always RedCrake has already delivered the full schedule here, but the highlights in my mind are:

* Auburn hosting Penn State in a game that will force me to either watch James Franklin notch a big out-of -conference road win or Auburn tally a big out-of-conference home win (3:30, CBS). Talk about your Catch-22s.

* Ole Miss visiting Georgia Tech in the next leg of the Geoff Collins farewell tour (3:30, ABC).

* Mississippi State traveling to LSU for a game that has bananas written all over it (7:30, ESPN).

* Florida hosting South Florida (7:30, SEC Network). Can Anthony Richardson throw his first touchdown pass of the season, thereby sort of justifying the fawning of a breathless national media? Eh, probably. And…

* Texas A&M hosting Miami for a game that definitely won’t end with Aggie message board types outside the football offices burning Jimbo Fisher in effigy (10:30, ESPN).

So sit back, relax, and join your friends for some prime time college football action. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

More From Dawg Sports

Loading comments...