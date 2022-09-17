Afternoon/Evening Open Thread: Bryan Harsin and James Franklin Walk Into A Barn….

Congratulations, you’ve watched the Georgia Bulldogs take care of business in Columbia and you’re now free to enjoy the remainder of today’s slate of college football games with impunity.

And it’s a pretty solid slate indeed. As always RedCrake has already delivered the full schedule here, but the highlights in my mind are:

* Auburn hosting Penn State in a game that will force me to either watch James Franklin notch a big out-of -conference road win or Auburn tally a big out-of-conference home win (3:30, CBS). Talk about your Catch-22s.

* Ole Miss visiting Georgia Tech in the next leg of the Geoff Collins farewell tour (3:30, ABC).

* Mississippi State traveling to LSU for a game that has bananas written all over it (7:30, ESPN).

* Florida hosting South Florida (7:30, SEC Network). Can Anthony Richardson throw his first touchdown pass of the season, thereby sort of justifying the fawning of a breathless national media? Eh, probably. And…

* Texas A&M hosting Miami for a game that definitely won’t end with Aggie message board types outside the football offices burning Jimbo Fisher in effigy (10:30, ESPN).

So sit back, relax, and join your friends for some prime time college football action. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!