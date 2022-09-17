Third Quarter Open Thread

The Georgia Bulldogs gave up some plays, including on nifty throws by Gamecock QB Spencer Rattler and Gamecock punter Kai Kroeger. But the home team couldn’t put together enough plays in a row to get into the endzone, and Todd Monken continues to have Brock Bowers at his disposal. Ergo, the Red and Black find themselves staked to a solid 24-0 lead.

The ‘Cocks managed 153 yards of offense in the first half, but 66 of those came on a 46 yard pass from Rattler to Jaheim Bell and a 20 yarder from Kroeger to Traevon Kenon. The Garnet and Black made two trips inside the Georgia 40, one ending in an interception, the other a turnover on downs.

Kirby Smart said going into the locker room that Stetson Bennett may have overhydrated for the day, leading to some nausea. But he appeared to puke and rally on the sidelines, the way any true champion would, and is currently 13 of 20 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown was an absolutely unfair reception by Bowers who, and I fear I’m repeating myself, simply isn’t fair.

The Athenians get the ball coming out of the locker room with a chance to really put this one out of reach. I’m ready for the smooth sounds of yacht rock quarterback duo Beck and Vandagriff.

Let’s flog the ‘Cocks a little more and get back to Athens healthy.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!