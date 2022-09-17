Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s another glorious Saturday morning just outside Athens, Georgia! Shortly we’ll be putting all manner of chicken on the smoker, to be sauced in both the traditional and Carolina BBQ fashion. On top of that, there’ll be smoked baked beans and smoked mac and cheese, corn bread cooked in the cast iron, and a peach icebox pie I spent most of last night preparing. It’s going to be exquisite... much as I expect today’s game between your #1 Georgia Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks to be.

But not every member of Bulldog nation can be as blessed as I. For reasons surpassing all understanding, some of our fellow Dawgs have made the trek to Columbia, SC for today’s game and we must keep them in our thoughts and prayers. While they may have the opportunity to see Georgia live and in person today, I must ask “At what cost?”

So this one goes out to all you poor souls headed to Williams-Brice Stadium... enjoy your visit, but don’t stay too long.

And now for your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

Georgia’s defense has given up a whopping 3 points through the first two games. How many they might give up against the Gamecocks is anyone’s guess. But if you’re feeling nostalgic and thinking the Dawgs may give the chickens a big ol’ goose egg, UGAWire has a rundown of all the shutouts in the Kirby Smart era for you.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a hype trailer!

I have to say, I’m quite enjoying the ongoing use of current players as narrators. They’re big and they’re bad and the fact that they’re getting to tell their own story is pretty dang cool.

Georgia’s passing game will be without a couple of big targets today as we learn that Arik Gilbert and Adonai Mitchell did not make the trip to Columbia.

CBS Sports has named Spencer Rattler the player with “the most to gain” this season in terms of his NFL draft stock. I could make an argument that I was the tuba player with “the most to gain” from asking the head cheerleader to the prom, but that didn’t exactly mean we were gonna be going to the dance together, now did it?

Finally, we have a blast from the past in Dawgs in the NFL news. Former Georgia offensive lineman, Fernando Velasco, has been named the Director of Player Development for the Atlanta Falcons. Damn good to see a DGD doing his thing.

As you know, this space will also serve as your Early Morning Open Comment Thread. Let us know how you’ll be spending your time leading up to kickoff and what you think about this and the rest of today’s games. MaconDawg will be along shortly with your first quarter open comment thread.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!