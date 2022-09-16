Friday Dawg Bites Likes Its Chicken Fried

A cousin of mine, who grew up in Aiken, SC who now lives out west commonly while growing up referred to USC Jr. as the University of Stupid Chickens.

It’s a family joke that always comes around this time of year.

Obviously, for our readers near the GA/SC line, losing to the Gamecocks is no joking matter.

Oddsmakers peg Georgia as a 24-point or so favorite. That’s way too high if you have any of the Munson pessimism in you as a fan. This week, I could almost hear Munson saying something to the line of, “Do you guys remember how many times we barely got out of that thing over there in Columbia by the skin of a toothbrush?”

The early kickoff is certainly a concern as you don’t know how flat teams may come out with an early start. Then again, it won’t be as bat crazy as it would be at night. Still, it stands to be one of the biggest road crowds for this team in a while.

Could we see an alternate uniform Saturday to go with the white jersey? Maybe....

Will A.D. Mitchell play this week? Not likely, according to the Red & Black.

Georgia’s defense may see its biggest test of a very young season on Saturday. Jamon Dumas-Johnson welcomes it.

Go Dawgs!