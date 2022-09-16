Three Questions Entering Georgia - South Carolina

Can last week’s rust be shaken off?

No offense to last week’s opponent, but there is no reason for an offense like Georgia’s to begin the game with multiple red zone trips early on to result in field goals against an FCS team. Georgia was flat against Samford, and hopefully, it was a factor of the lowly opponent.

Is there enough talent to outweigh the Williams-Brice Black Magic?

On paper, Georgia should handle this game easily. The on-field aspect, however, is not played out on paper. UGA has taken numerous teams, sometimes very talented ones, to Columbia and the result has either been a struggle win at times or faceplanting loss.

Be it bad calls, bad luck, crazy bounces, or Georgia just not seemingly making it off the bus, weird and bizarre things happen, and if you grew up listening to Munson, this game may worry you. In 2002, Georgia needed one of the biggest individual efforts - the Pollack strip/fumble to win. In 2004, all the talent Georgia had, and it still needed a second-half rally to win.

Does Georgia have too much talent to outweigh those nonsensical nightmares of bad luck? We’ll find out.

Does the defense face adversity for a change?

Look, I love the fact that this team has not given up a touchdown yet. But as Kirby Smart alluded to after Samford, this defense has not yet hit adversity. He may not have high-end weapons around him, but Gamecocks QB can make throws and extend plays.

So far, Georgia has faced Bo Nix and Samford. Not exactly a big challenge. If Georgia has similar results Saturday, the storyline of graduated defensive starters will be much less of a factor.

Go Dawgs!