Cocktail Thursday: ‘Cocks Edition

Are your Georgia Bulldogs preparing to open up SEC play on the road?

Have you made one too many trips to Columbia, which is to say, you’ve made a trip to Columbia? Then you could probably use a drink. I can help you with that.

It’s already been a pretty rough year for the South Carolina Gamecocks, and they haven’t even started SEC play. First there was a closer than necessary call against the Georgia State Panthers. Then a two touchdown shellacking at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks. It’s enough to make even the most cockeyed cocktimist worried.

Or not. Take for example this recent piece from our SB Nation sister site Garnet & Black Attack, recapping the series history of Georgia/South Carolina. The actual series record is 59-19-2. From the Gamecock perspective however the ‘Cocks have won 13 of the 16 most memorable matchups. What a way to live.

For this weekend, I think we should enjoy a beverage as bright and effervescent as South Carolina fans’ optimism, optimism as irrational as it is intense.

So whether you’re a Bulldog or a Gamecock, I hope you’ll enjoy the game with a Vodka Beamer. It’s a spin on one of the most classic of classic cocktails, the Vodka Collins. You’ll need:

* 1 and 1⁄ 2 ounces vodka

* 1 ounce lemon juice

* 1/2 ounce lime juice

* 1 ounce simple syrup

* 3 ounces club soda

Mix the first four ingredients over ice and stir well, then top it with the club soda. Garnish with something fruity if you like. A couple of these and you too will believe you can overcome a 25 point spread. Drink responsibly, and…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!