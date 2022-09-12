 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Yes, we are your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!!! The 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Filed under:

The Photo Finish: Samford Edition

By macondawg
/ new
Samford Bulldogs v Georgia Bulldogs Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Last Saturday your Georgia Bulldogs beat the Samford Bulldogs 33-0 in Sanford Stadium. And we’ve got the pictures to prove it.

Once again a dedicated team of photojournalists descended upon the Classic City and documented the action on the field in crisp, clear high definition. As you’ve noticed we usually select a thumbnail of one of those pieces of gridiron art work as the background to stories on this site. But because it seemed a shame to let the rest of them gather dust in the digital filing cabinet, we’ve taken to presenting this, the Photo Finish. Enjoy.

NCAA Football: Samford at Georgia
It was a big day for Kendall Milton, who had a career high in rushing yards on double digit carries.
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football: Samford at Georgia
It was a big day for Kendall Milton, who had a career high in rushing yards on double digit carries.
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Samford Bulldogs v Georgia Bulldogs
Also a big day for freshman receiver Dillon Bell, who caught his first pass and first touchdown in Red and Black.
Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Samford Bulldogs v Georgia Bulldogs
But no one, no one in Red and black had a bigger day than Jack Podlesny.
Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Samford Bulldogs v Georgia Bulldogs
It’s almost always a big day for Brock Bowers, but not so much those trying to tackle him, like Samford’s Isaiah Richardson, seen here.
Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images
NCAA Football: Samford at Georgia
This picture of Jalen Carter has big “last thing you see before you die” vibes.
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football: Samford at Georgia
Nazir Stackhouse continues to come on as a solid (albeit less likely to direct the Redcoats) replacement for Jordan Davis.
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

More From Dawg Sports

Loading comments...