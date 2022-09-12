Monday ‘Dawg Bites Wants You To Move Like You Come From Columbia

Are you ready for SEC football?

Are you ready to tailgate at 8:00 a.m. in a shadeless parking lot that smells of fresh asphalt and abject despair? Good! Because it’s South Carolina week!

You’ve got other, non-college football matters to attend to, so I won’t keep you. But here, in brief, is your daily rundown of what’s making news in Bulldog Nation this morning.

The ‘Dawgs open the week as a 24.5 point favorite over the Flightless Shane Beamers, who are coming off a stirring 14 point loss to Arkansas. Post & Courier Game cock beat writer David Cloninger had a hard time finding positives from this one, and I can’t blame him. I didn’t watch all of this one, but I did watch enough to see the Arkansas offensive line opening up some pretty gaping holes for the Razorback tailbacks. I wouldn’t mind seeing a little of that in Columbia this weekend.

As if the Gamecocks didn’t have enough of a challenge, it looks like the already thin defense that gave up six touchdowns to the Hawgs will be without at least a couple of more starters this weekend. The problem for South Carolina is that Shane Beamer is still trying to build depth, especially along the offensive and defensive fronts. Injuries at those areas are leaving his struggling squad threadbare in the places it was thinnest to begin with.

Georgia does not have that problem, and as Mike Griffith notes over at Dawg Nation the issue for Kirby Smart is really more about getting all of his talented players the snaps needed to get used to the system and build confidence, while also maintaining unit cohesion. It’s a real college football first world problem, and I’m glad it’s ours. Y’all get out there and make some good things happen.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!