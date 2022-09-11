2022 College Football Polls: Week 3

This Week’s AP Poll Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. Southern California

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Miami

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. NC State

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Wake Forest

20. Ole Miss

21. Texas

22. Penn State

23. Pitt

24. Texas A&M

25. Oregon

Georgia Overview

Georgia defeated Samford 33-0 in Athens, though the Dawgs more or less looked “meh” all game. There are several factors in why that could be – not getting up for an overmatched opponent, Kirby respecting his former boss, not wanting to put any new or explosive concepts on film – but the Dawgs need to continue to play to a certain standard.

Despite a very so-so performance, UGA leapt to #1 in the polls after Alabama escaped Austin with a one-point victory. Georgia will play their first game of the season as the top ranked team in the country this weekend in Columbia versus South Carolina.

Movers

Fell Out: #8 Notre Dame, #19 Wisconsin, #25 Houston

Newcomers: #21Texas, #22 Penn State, #25 Oregon

Overrated

#7 USC. There are reasons to be excited if you are a fan of the Trojans, and USC is the favorite to win the Pac-12. But the Trojans have not played anyone remotely close to a ranked team, and they still have a lot to prove before they can be considered true contenders.

Underrated

#25 Oregon. This is partly because Georgia needs them to be ranked higher. But the Ducks got knocked down in the polls way too far after the loss to the Dawgs. The Ducks are still one of the best 25 teams in the country and have a chance to win the Pac-12 and make a New Years 6 Bowl.

This Week’s Top 25 Matchups

#12 BYU at #25 Oregon

#13 Miami a #24 Texas A&M

Upset Alert

Penn State is a three-point favorite ahead of their clash against Auburn on the Plains. They will not go back to Happy Valley with a win. The Tigers upset Penn State at home.

GO DAWGS!!!