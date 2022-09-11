The Winning Smart Victory Post #68: The Back Home edition

Good afternoon Dawg fans, and welcome to the first home field Victory Post of 2022!

For those who made the drive to Athens, it was beautiful. The cloud cover kept the temperatures mild, but not too cold, and while there was a fair amount of moisture in the air, nothing heavier than a very light sprinkle fell from the sky during the entire game, and even on the drive home (which I decided should be top down)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bohTOHvz1G8

The game was not as beautiful. There were moments of beauty, certainly, but the overall performance wasn’t as crisp or decisive as what we saw last week. Despite the lackluster performance, the end result was Dawgs on top, 33-0.

It is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 83rd game tonight for the Red & Black. He currently boasts a 68-15 record and a 0.8193 winning percentage, having carded his sixty-eigth win overall over the Samford University Bulldogs.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 83rd game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs win over South Carolina in the eigth game of the 1971 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 57-22-4 and 0.7108 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 65-18 (0.7831) after a win over Alabama.

Eighty-two games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is three games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 11 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!