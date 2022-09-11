Three Answers From UGA-Samford

Heading into Saturday against Samford, there were three focal points of note. Here’s what we may or may not have learned.

What About The Weather?

While there was rain in the area that may have kept some fans away and likely driven down prices on the secondary ticket market, it turned out to effect things too much in terms of once kickoff happened.

That’s not to say nobody braced for it. Scalpers in at least some parts of campus had traded scalping tickets for ponchos.

Sure, the field was wet enough to call off the Redcoats from taking the field, but there was no wind, rainy deluge, or more importantly, no weather delay.

Will The Air Raid Test The New DBs?

Georgia got more of a test compared to a week ago, but the bottom line is that with the personnel a SoCon team has, Georgia matches up very one-sided from a talent angle.

Overall, Samford managed 26 pass attempts, 16 being completed with just one of those being more than 30 yards. The Dawgs saw a few different wrinkles from Samford scheme-wise, and that timing will be good next week going into a South Carolina matchup against an offense that put up 30 points against Arkansas.

What About Robinson and Edwards?

You saw early on that part of the plan appeared to be giving Georgia’s tailback depth a wider spectrum of the work with Dajiun Edwards getting a touch. In fact, on a day with four running backs getting the ball, Edwards’ 23 yards were the second-most with Robinson also getting into the mix. It came on a day in which 17 different Bulldogs caught passes. If the goal was to get a good look at lots of players in-game action, that task was accomplished.

Go Dawgs!