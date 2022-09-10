Let The Big ‘Dawg Speak: Kirby Smart sees plenty to work on following Samford win

As usual Kirby Smart addressed the press following his team’s 33-0 victory over Samford. On this evening the ‘Dawg-in-Chief had some frank thoughts on a variety of topics, including:

* His team’s red zone performance, which wasn’t exactly what he was hoping for.

* The performance of a couple of young receivers who appear to be growing into their roles.

* A little (but not much) about how the decision to play only a 12 minute fourth quarter was made.

* Smart’s biggest concern with a defense that has yet to give up a touchdown on the year.

* An update on AD Mitchell and one on Arian Smith, one of which was significantly more reassuring than the other.

* Some very guarded first thoughts on Spencer Rattler and South Carolina.

