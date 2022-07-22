Yet More Evidence Nick Chubb Is An Alien

By now we should all be pretty numb to stories of Nick Chubb’s weight room exploits. But every time you think you have a fair handle on exactly how unhumanly strong the former Georgia tailback is, the Ground Hound from Cedartown does something which reminds you that he is in fact, as the kids say, just built different.

Nick Chubb at Cedartown High School in GA training in a Williams Stength Facility with 610 lb load on a Tsunami Max Bar. Imagine the force load coupled with CNS activation! pic.twitter.com/AstSAydeIL — Dr. Mike Armstrong (@DrCOACHStrong) July 21, 2022

Let’s take a moment to talk about just a couple of the things that make this video absolutely frightening. First, Nick Chubb has 610 pounds on that bar. It’s not exactly uncommon for an NFL football player to be able to squat 610 pounds two times. I’m sure there are dozens of them who could theoretically do that. However, I’m not sure how many of them are 220 pound running backs. On a size to strength ratio, Chubb continues to be in his own special quadrant of the chart.

Also, I’m not sure how many of them are posted up doing it in small-town high school gymnasiums. This reminds me a little of the time one of my high school’s former players who had signed with an SEC school came back and worked out with us. He squat maxed 600. It was actually a little terrifying to see someone get under that kind of weight in person. To see the steel bar wobble like an Al dente spaghetti noodle under a load right at the edge of what the manufacturer is comfortable with.

But unlike Chubb my former teammate didn’t throw around three-tenths of a ton without a weight belt, grips, and with impeccable form. That, by the way, is the other amazing thing about this video. There is no cheat to be found in these reps. Nick Chubb is doing what your high school strength coach demonstrated, only with four times as much weight on the bar. It’s like watching a master violinist play an hour long concerto without missing the slightest note.

Finally I’m reasonably certain that there are not a lot of folks pushing that kind of weight on surgically reconstructed knees. Everything about this video should not theoretically be impossible, yet we all know and are not entirely surprised that it is genuine. That Thanos stays up worrying that Chubb will snap his fingers. Because we are from Earth and Nick Chubb is actually from Krypton. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!