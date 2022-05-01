Dawg Stats is thinking about the 5 Stars

The Georgia Bulldogs set a modern day NFL Draft record with 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Graham noted that every player who has finished their college career from Smart’s 2018 signing class has been drafted.

Every member of UGA’s 2018 Recruiting Class who has finished their career at UGA except Adam Anderson has been drafted



7 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️- 3 drafted, 3 transfer, 1 suspended

14 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️- 7 drafted, 4 transfer, 3 still @ UGA

3 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ - 2 drafted, 1 transfer



Insane development from UGA — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) May 1, 2022

17 5 star recruits were drafted this year and all were from the 2018 and 2019 signing classes. 8 in the first round and 2 more in the second. Interesting fact, Zamir White was the only 5 star running back selected in this year’s draft.

So, who is left from those classes who were rated as 5 stars as this points to “player development” which is another myth busted by Kirby Smart and his staff who keep scoring on the moving goal posts on social media? There are 37 5 star players from the 2018 and 2019 Classes who have not been drafted.

4 of those and Adam Anderson are no longer on College teams. 10 of the 5 stars have transferred from the school that signed them.

Justin Shorter Signed with Penn State transferred to Florida

Bru McCoy Signed with Texas transferred to USC

Palaie Gaoteote IV Signed with USC transferred to Ohio State

JT Daniels Signed with USC transferred to Georgia/WVU

Wanya Morris Signed with Tennessee transferred to Oklahoma

Brenton Cox Signed with Georgia transferred to Florida

Lorenzo Lingard Signed with Miami transferred to Florida

Marcel Brooks Signed with LSU transferred to TCU

Clay Webb Signed with Georgia transferred to ?

Nolan Smith is the only 5 Star from the 2018/2019 Classes still on roster and it is likely he will be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft along with more of Smart’s 5 Stars from the 2020 Class. It’s not hard to imagine that any of these players won’t be drafted once they enter the NFL Draft. The hits keep coming for Kirby’s development.

A program doesn’t set NFL records by just developing the elite recruits. The 2022 Georgia NFL Draft class led all schools in 3 and 4 stars drafted with 9 Players.

Just an amazing weekend for these DGDs. I guess the narrative to bust next for Kirby Smart is “yeah, but can he reload?”