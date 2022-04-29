NFL Draft Day Two: Let’s Keep It Rolling In Vegas

Five Georgia Bulldogs heard their names called and had their dreams come true in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday evening. Now a whole host of other Red and Black players will have a chance to find out their professional destinations as round two and three coverage kicks off on the ESPN family of networks.

Nakobe Dean had a realistic shot of going in the first round, but it sounds as if concerns about his measurable’s bumped him down to tonight. Someone is going to select the pride of Horn Lake, Mississippi early this evening and pay him second round money. That front office person should be just a little ashamed of the bargain they are getting.

After Dean there are a whole host of Georgia players who could easily come off the board at any point. George Pickens is high up the receiving board, and after the pass catchers who went last night I expect he’s no worse than second or third on many draft boards right now. Jamaree Salyer will almost certainly hear his name called, and the running back duo of Zeus White and James Cook will start to creep into those “best player available” discussions as the night moves on. Channing Tindall wowed teams at the Combine and could come off the board sooner than some think as well.

So sit back, relax, and let’s celebrate some more Classic City Canines having their hard work pay off.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!