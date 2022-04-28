NFL Draft Night One Thread: Time To Call The ‘Dawgs

The NFL Draft will kick off live from Las Vegas at 8:00 eastern on the ESPN family of networks, and it’s looking more and more like Georgia Bulldog Travon Walker will be the first player taken. He’s surpassed Michigan end Aidan Hutchinson in the betting odds, which frankly might leave Hutchinson for the hometown Lions at #2, a pretty fine result for everyone as far as I’m concerned. Let’s just hope Jamaree Salyer doesn’t pop up and smack Hutchinson to the floor as he heads to the podium. There is after all a precedent for that.

After Walker nose tackle/human mountain Jordan Davis and fellow standout defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt have likely first round grades. Their selection is a little more up in the air, but I’d be surprised to see Davis last past the mid-twenties. Red and Black linebacker Nakobe Dean has also drawn first round projections in some mock drafts, but some team sources have also expressed some concern about his measurables. That could also be a bit of a smoke screen from a team that wants Dean to be available when they pick. Again, not a set up without precedent on draft day.

Let’s sit back and enjoy this one. The 2022 draft appears primed to be the most productive in Bulldog history, and tonight could yield an unprecedented crop of newly minted first round picks (who I’m sure will all give generously to their alma mater). Think of this as the final victory lap for the dominant 2021 national champions.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!