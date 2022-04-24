Dawg Stats is on Twitter

Just a fun afternoon on Twitter and thought we’d share with you. Who doesn’t need more Brock Bowers highligts? Not me.
Feel like I saw Brock Bowers run this play once. Trying to remember where https://t.co/NgnyQp1KqQ— Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) April 24, 2022
I think Georgia ran a variance of this play ~6 times throughout the season. Brock's burst makes it so hard to stop for LBs in coverage.— Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) April 24, 2022
Clark -@SEC_StatCat - charted these as an "RPO Outlet: Flat/Slide" Bowers had 7 targets.— Dawg Stats (@Dawg_Stats) April 24, 2022
Clemson 2
USC 1
Vandy 1
Michigan 2
Bama 1
Best for last as they say https://t.co/QWsyMb29gi
