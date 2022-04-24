 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Yes, we are your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!!! The 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Filed under:

Dawg Stats is on Twitter

By dawg_stats
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Georgia vs Alabama Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Just a fun afternoon on Twitter and thought we’d share with you. Who doesn’t need more Brock Bowers highligts? Not me.

More From Dawg Sports

Loading comments...