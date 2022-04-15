Free Form Friday: Springing Into G Day Edition

Welcome to Free Form Friday, our occasional diversionary romp through matters college football related (or not). Maestro, the music:

It’s a beautiful spring afternoon here in the Peach State. The flowers are blooming, it’s warm enough to fish, but not too hot for golf. And most importantly, we are less than 24 hours away from G Day.

Everyone has something they look forward to from this rite of spring. DawgStats has eloquently outlined some of the key things to look for on the field. My question for you on this day is what are you looking forward to seeing in Athens tomorrow?

Your response can certainly be football related. Are you curious to see Carson Beck’s continued development? Is there a true freshman from the 2022 signing class taking to the Sanford Stadium turf who you think we should keep an eye on? Eyeing how some of the new faces in the linebacking corps and secondary perform? Want to know how you replace a weapon like Jake “Flash” Camarda?

Your response could also be entirely tailgate-centered. A favorite recipe. A quirk regarding your particular game day crew or a tradition you uphold. It’s entirely your call on this special day before tomorrow’s special day. Until later....

Go ‘Dawgs!!!