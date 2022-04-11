Dawg Stats has your WR/TE Room Stats and Metrics

Finishing up the offensive side of the ball are the pass catchers. Dawgs have two noted players moving on. George Pickens is on to the NFL and Jermaine Burton has jumped ship to Alabama. There can be no denying that these two players have been big contributors to the Georgia offense the last three seasons. With them out of the mix and both Washington and Bowers out for spring, Coach Smart is probably correct when he tells the media that the wider receiver unit is pretty thin.

But as prolific as that duo has been, Dawgs have to move without the Veteran John Fitzpatrick who is also in the NFL Draft and the transfers of Jaylen Johnson and Justin Robinson. That’s 276 targets, 167 Receptions, 24 TDs, and over 2,500 yards

As stout as those guys were for Georgia, the offensive cupboard is hardly bare. Brock Bowers but up ELITE numbers as a true freshman, and fans should be optimistic to have a healthy Darnell Washington and Dominick Blaylock for the 2022 campaign. Also, LSU transfer Arik Gilbert is on the team for spring and could provide a ridiculous compliment to Bowers and Washington at the TE Position.

Fans should remember that Dom Blaylock was a key contributor on offense in 2019 and his healthy return would be a boon for the receiving corps. His 5 TDs is tied for 2nd with McConkey in returning production.

Kearis Jackson, Arian Smith, Adonai Mitchell, and Rosemy-Jacksaint have played portions of the last two seasons and bring playmaking skills when on the field. Todd Monken and Stetson Bennett were incredibly efficient in 2021 despite depending on some true freshmen and a receiving corps that was in some flux. Imagine what improved accuracy and chemistry can do with these guys.

With the unavailability of Bowers and Washington this spring, Oscar Delp will probably have ample opportunity to wow the fans on G Day. The 4 star true freshman will get reps at TE along with Arik and Ryland Goede and probably all three will see a lot of action. Here are the WR/TE who are on the spring roster... Is there another Ad Mitchell on here that will catch everything thrown his way on Saturday?

Georgia will be the talk of the country with 3 TEs who fit the modern player who can play the position as a blocker and also torch opponents catching the ball. If all 3 are healthy and available, the offense could be even more efficient than last year. This would also open up opportunities for whomever lines up and attacks the perimeter.

In the two seasons under Todd Monken, Georgia ranks 1st in Power 5 passing explosiveness. And, the Georgia offense threw less as a percentage in 2021 (47% to 44%). Georgia went from 38% pass success rate in 2020 to 49% in 2021 which was good for 4th in Power 5. There is no reason not believe that Georgia can compete with any offense in 2022.