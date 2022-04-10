Diamond Dawgs Tack On Another Series Win

In a baseball-heavy conference like the SEC, it’s easy to take for granted that around nine teams could get a postseason invite. But the best way to take the worry out of being on the bubble is to consistently win weekend series, and the Diamond Dawgs continue to do that this past weekend. Sunday’s 13-9 win and Friday’s thrilling 3-2 victory gave Georgia three series wins in the past four weekends in advance of Texas A&M coming to town next weekend. UGA is also second in the standings among SEC East teams behind a Tennessee team that’s still unbeaten in conference play.

Georgia got the series win in Columbia as its pitchers stepped up, an impressive feat given that it was without staff ace Jonathan Cannon.

Will Crisp pitched four a third of an inning, giving up two runs, before Jaden Woods and Will Pearson set the table for the top of the ninth, where a pair of runs a Cole Tate single and Corey Collins grounder that he beat out to score Ben Anderson put Georgia in front. Jack Gowen put the finishing touches on the win, getting the save. Georgia’s three relievers on Friday combined to give up no runs.

.@CoreyGJ6 puts it in play and drives in @benandersonlg to give the Dawgs a 3-2 lead! pic.twitter.com/y2gyRKgHzC — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) April 9, 2022

On Sunday, Georgia jumped on USC early with five runs in the first punctuated by a Chaney Rogers homer and three more in the 4th to lead 8-0. In more good news for Georgia’s pitching staff, Liam Sullivan pitched three scoreless innings in his first action since March 13.

Gowen pitched the final 3 and two-thirds of an inning for his second save in a span of three days.

Go Diamond Dawgs!