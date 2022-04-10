Dawg Stats is Looking at Spring O Line

Graham Coffey is reporting that 5 Star Offensive Lineman, Amarius Mims has left the program and will enter transfer portal. I was about to preview the O Line this week, but I’ll put out what I have in light of this news. Georgia has recruited this position well, and won the national championship with first year starter Sedrick Van Pran replacing Trey Hill. Tate Rateledge who was big get for Kirby Smart in the 2020 Class was injured on the first drive of the season. Rateledge may not have a lot of experience but he will be a key player for the unit. Van Pran and Broderick Jones played extensively and will also anchor the O Line which has a lot of players but not a lot of experience.

Being told that Amarius Mims has left the UGA football program. Sources close to the situation expect Mims to enter the transfer portal after spring practice



Mims was a five-star recruit and the #1 player in GA in the 2019 recruiting class — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) April 10, 2022

Justin Schaffer would battled back from a neck injury played over 1,500 snaps over the last two seasons. PFF graded him with a 71 in 2021 after a 74 grade in 2020. Jamaree Salyer takes over 1,200 snaps with him to the NFL and grades of 81.2 and 68 the last two seasons.

This is a unit that Dawg fans will watch closely this preseason.