Tech - UGA Baseball is back, and the timing couldn’t be better

Rob Manfred committed an affront to baseball fans everywhere this week when MLB owners officially locked the players out to begin the season.

There’s no telling when MLB will begin its season, but the good news is that the Diamond Dawgs season is in full gear with this weekend’s series against Georgia Tech up next.

The timing could not have been better.

There are few springtime atmospheres better than Foley Field on a spring afternoon in addition to most SEC or ACC ballparks. It doesn’t hurt that Georgia is 7-0 and No. 14. This weekend, we’ll find out how good this team really is as it’ll be the first major conference matchup Georgia, 8-0 for the first time since 2012, has faced.

Both teams have thankfully in recent years adjusted the schedule, opting for a weekend series rather than midweek games when, frankly, the focus is on conference games and teams are throwing pitchers lower in the rotation.

That won’t be the case this weekend with each team trotting out its top pitchers for Friday’s game at Tech, Saturday in Athens, and Sunday at CoolRay Field.

Jonathan Cannon, the Dawgs staff ace, gets the ball Friday with Liam Sullivan on Saturday

Speaking of midweek games, look for Georgia to try and bounce back from a less than appealing 7-6 win against Wofford on Tuesday by way of a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning that came after a pinch-hit single by Garrett Blaylock, Georgia’s third three-bagger of the game.

The win came despite two Georgia errors and 13 stranded runners.

Ben Anderson leads the Dawgs at the plate in the early part of the season with a .545 batting average and two homers, followed by Garrett Spikes and Cole Tate with averages of,438 and .406.

Go Dawgs!