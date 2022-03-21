Catching Up With Class of 2024 5-Star DB Ellis Robinson IV After His Visit to UGA

Georgia had a lot of big name recruits on campus last weekend, but few are as big of a prize as Ellis Robinson IV. At 6’0” and 175 pounds, Robinson already possesses the length and strength that college recruiters covet in a boundary corner, and he is only a sophomore in high-school. Maximizing that talent is a big reason why Robinson recently transferred from Iona Prep in New Rochelle, NY to football powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Most of the nation’s best programs are after him, and Georgia is among them. DawgSports caught up with Robinson after he and his family visited Athens last weekend, and it appears that Georgia made a big impression.

“Athens was Terrific. It exceeded me & my parents expectations. Everyone on the staff made us feel like family,” said Robinson. A few members of Georgia’s staff stood out to Robinson in particular. “I enjoyed spending time with coach Fran Brown & coach Will Muschamp. The icing on the cake was meeting with coach Smart. He’s so down to earth. He really seems like a players coach. I could see myself playing for him.”

UGA’s defensive back haul in the Class of 2022 was among the best in the history of modern recruiting. Three five-stars from that group got together to show Ellis a good time this past weekend. “I hung out with Daylen Everette, Jacorey Thomas and Julian Humphrey. I already knew Daylen and Jacorey, but I just met Julian,” said Robinson.

Ellis told us that he has been talking to many schools, but two have started to separate from the pack. “Georgia and Bama are my top two, but I have been talking to several other schools. I will be taking a few more visits as I go through this process.”

It will be interesting to watch how Robinson’s recruiting continues to develop, but right now it looks like the last two National Champions are going to go head-to-head for the man who could end up being the #1 ranked defensive back in the 2024 class.

Robinson is currently ranked as a consensus top 20 overall player in his class, and one of the top overall prospects in the state of Florida for the 2024 cycle. 247 Sports ranks him as the #4 overall player in his class.

Whatever program lands Robinson will be getting a versatile athlete. He recorded 654 all-purpose yards at Iona last season in limited snaps as a receiver and a returner. When you turn on his tape you see a DB who is a physical tackles that excels in both man and zone concepts. On one play he’s playing press coverage on the boundary and using inside leverage technique to intercept a slant by beating the WR to his spot. On the next play you may find him lined up in a soft zone, flying down to wallop a running back or tackle a WR who caught a screen on the boundary. His eye discipline is impressive, and it is his ability to anticipate throws and read a quarterback’s eyes that makes him play so fast.

At IMG, Ellis will play against other blue-chip recruits everyday in practice and compete against some of the nation’s best high-school programs in games. That experience should make for a shorter learning curve when he takes the leap to the next level, and he could step on campus ready to contribute from day one.