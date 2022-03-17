March Madness Day One Open Thread

The ball is tipped....

And here we are. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is arguably the most dramatic multi-day event in American sports, and it begins in earnest today with the first round games. Will a 16 seed take down a 1 seed again? Who will be the unknown players who become household names in a single game, perhaps with even a single shot? I have no idea, because college basketball existed for me in 2021-22 as only a theoretical concept. But I can’t wait to find out.

This will be the open space to discuss all the day’s action. It’s also the spot to tell us about your bracket, both how brilliant it is now and how insanely awful it looks in two days time.

March Madness is indeed a classic rite of spring, and spring has indeed sprung here at Dawg Sports (SB Nation’s home of the reigning college football national champions). Until later....

Go ‘Dawgs!!!