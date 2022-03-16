Storylines To Watch As Spring Practice Begins

As the defending National Champs (boy, it still feels great to say that, doesn’t it?) start practice, there are, without a doubt multiple storylines to keep an eye on.

Here are a few to watch closely.

All Eyes on Oscar

We already knew Georgia would be without Brock Bowers in spring camp. Then, with Tuesday’s news that Darnell Washington will also miss spring practice, it opens the door wide open for another face to step in and show what they can do - Oscar Delp. Last year during G-Day, we got a glimpse of what Washington could do - we could see the same from Delp this spring.

Bennett’s backups?

There is no longer any question about what Stetson Bennett can do in this offense. That was doused last January in Indianapolis. But what about the guys behind him? We’ve seen, in spots, what Carson Beck can do.

But spring practice is about taking that next step, and if Brock Vandagriff and the newest highly-touted gunslinger, Gunner Stockton are to make a depth chart move ahead of Beck, the time is now. How quickly is the speed of the college game vs. high school? We may be about to find out.

Searels, 2.0

It’s go-around number two for Stacy Searels as he coaches Georgia’s offensive line. The biggest thing to watch is how his group, which will welcome Tate Ratledge back over time, gels and adjusts to its third position coach in four years.

Replacing linebackers

There were many reasons for Georgia’s defense having the appearance of a pack of dogs chasing a rogue piece of Thanksgiving turkey any time the ball was snapped last year. Georgia’s linebackers, multiple of whom made names for themselves in the NFL Combine recently, were a big reason why.

Recruiting is what Kirby Smart emphasizes, he has from day one. That importance will be magnified in this position group as guys that Georgia recruited to play in big moments will now get their time to do so.

There may be growing pains...it does this group no favors to be compared to guys like Nakobe Dean. But the next step in that growth starts now.

Go Dawgs!