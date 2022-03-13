Georgia names Florida’s Mike White Basketball Coach

Georgia’s search for a new head men’s basketball coach came to a swift and unexpected conclusion this evening with the hire of Florida coach Mike White.

It’s not a hire that seems calculated to excite the fanbase. But it’s likely an upgrade.

Florida went 19-13 this season and missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since White’s first season in Gainesville’. White, a former Ole Miss point guard, compiled a record of 142-88 in his time at Florida. Prior to coaching at Florida, he was the head coach of Louisiana Tech (where his team actually beat Mark Fox’s Bulldogs back in 2014).

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mike White and his family to Athens,” Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said. “We have witnessed Coach White to be a leader of men, as well as a proven winner with an impressive postseason body of work. We want to compete for national success in all 21 of our sports, and we believe that he is the coach that can build Georgia Basketball to a consistent winner on the collegiate basketball landscape.”

The next step, among others, is who’ll fill out White’s staff in Athens as well as retaining players on the roster against the lure of the transfer portal.

Former Georgia standout Jonas Hayes could be in play, as we noted earlier this week.

Hearing substantial buzz around Jonas Hayes returning to Athens as the lead assistant on White’s staff



I reported Thursday that sources said UGA was hoping to get Hayes back to Athens even if he wasn’t offered the HC job. White pursued Hayes at Florida back in 2018 — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) March 13, 2022

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at the University of Georgia,” White said. “President Jere W. Morehead and Athletics Director Josh Brooks are united in a strong vision for UGA Basketball which resonated with me deeply. They believe, as I do, in developing our young men as students, athletes and leaders, as well as providing them with the support they need to be successful. I believe in the limitless future of Georgia Basketball.”

More to come later..