BREAKING: Tom Crean Fired

Tom Crean’s time as head basketball coach at the University of Georgia has come to a close. Multiple sources close to the situation have told DawgSports that Crean was given official notice of termination this evening.

Crean finished his fourth year at the helm of the UGA basketball program with a 86-51 loss to Vanderbilt last night in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Tampa. The loss brought Georgia’s season record to 6-26. The 26 losses were the most in program history, and the team’s 25 regular season losses were the most by a team in SEC history.

The last month of Crean’s tenure included a physical altercation between assistants, Crean being overheard speaking critically of players and staff on a Zoom call he thought had ended, and an internal review of the program’s culture by UGA Athletics.

Sources expect the search for a new head coach to move quickly now that Crean’s termination has been made official.

UPDATE: 5:05 PM EST: As expected, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has released an official statement on Crean’s firing. We have attached it below.