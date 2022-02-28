UGA Makes Hire of Stacy Searels Official

Sources have confirmed to DawgSports that UGA has entered into a contract with UNC offensive line coach Stacy Searels to return to Athens to coach the same position for UGA. News of Searels impending hire was first reported by DawgsHQ.

Georgia fans will remember Searels from his time as offensive line coach/run game coordinator under former coach Mark Rich from 2007-2010. Searels will be the man tasked with replacing Matt Luke after he recently decided to depart from the program to spend more time with family.

During his previous stint in Athens, the Bulldogs ranked in the top 25 in the nation in fewest sacks allowed three times, including ranking sixth and leading the SEC in 2009 with just 12. Searels is a Georgia native and has deep recruiting ties in the state.

Searels most recent offensive line at UNC struggled to protect Sam Howell, ranking 127th in the NCAA with 3.77 sacks allowed per game. The experience and talent level on UGA’s offensive line in 2022 will be much greater than what he was working with last season in Chapel Hill.

Prior to coming to Athens in 2007, Searels won a national title while coaching the offensive line at LSU from 2003-2006. His career has included stops as the OL coach at Texas, Miami and Virginia Tech.