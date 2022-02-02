Bulldogs land fast-rising Texas tailback prospect Andrew Paul

With James Cook and Zamir White headed to the NFL, and longtime commit Jordan James apparently headed to Oregon, Georgia recently found itself in need of another tailback for the 2022 class. It looks like they found a good one.

Dallas (Episcopal) standout Andrew Paul is precisely the kind of prospect the February Signing Day benefits. Coming into his senior season he counted offers from Sam Houston State, Texas State, and Houston Baptist. That was before he rushed for 2612 yards and 41 touchdowns while averaging close to 10 yards per carry while leading his team to a third straight Texas Independent School Championship. In the process Paul picked up offers from not only Georgia but Michigan, Oregon, Auburn, Clemson and Notre Dame, all since Christmas. Every major college program that found itself needing one more tailback in this class seems to have found Andrew Paul at precisely the same time.

Recruiting services still have him ranked somewhere between the 500th and 1100th best high school prospect in America. They’re not so much wrong, as just behind, as his senior highlights should make clear.

Paul isn’t necessarily playing against the cream of Texas high school football in these clips. But it’s still pretty clear that the 5’11, 220 pounder has the athleticism to play Power 5 football. He doesn’t necessarily have jaw-dropping top end speed, but Paul is deceptively quick for a big back.

He runs well behind his blockers and has a knack for finding yards efficiently. He gets upfield in a hurry without a lot of juking and jiving that look great on high school tape but get you smeared into the turf in the SEC. Paul also appears to have solid hands out of the backfield, especially for a guy who may end up playing in the 230 pound range in college.

Mississippi standout Branson Robinson appears to have always been option 1A at the tailback spot for Georgia in this class. But Paul gives the ‘Dawgs another bruising back to provide immediate depth and potentially play meaningful minutes behind Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, and Daijun Edwards. Another solid pickup for the good guys.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!